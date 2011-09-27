Perrysburg police seeking help to identify burglary suspect

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - The Perrysburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into two businesses Monday morning.

The crimes happened at the Baidu Chinese Restaurant on Craig Drive and the Twisty Treat ice cream shop on West Boundary.

The suspect is only described as male. No age or race have been given by police.

In the surveillance video, he manages to pry into the cash registers after walking around for a minute.

The amount of cash taken from the restaurants has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Perrysburg police at 419-872-8001.

