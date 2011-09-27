Suspect arrested after stabbing at Ida, MI library

IDA, MI (WTOL) - Michigan State police are still investigating the motive behind a stabbing at the Ida branch of the Monroe County Library System.

A suspect has been arrested, although a name has not yet been released.

The victim was stabbed around 6:20 p.m. Monday at the library branch on Lewis Avenue. The Monroe News reports the victim was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest.That victim is expected to recover.

