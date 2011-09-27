Monroe Co. trying new technology to fix Samaria Rd.

MONROE, MI (WTOL) – Finally, a more permanent fix could be coming to Samaria Road, one of the bumpiest roads in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. And it could have an impact on surrounding communities like Toledo.

You can find it at potholekillers.com. A Pennsylvania-based company applies a layer of liquid asphalt on potholes that seals the edges and provides a sticky surface and the operator then fills the material with liquid asphalt and aggregate.

Monroe County road commissioners were so impressed that on Monday night, they agreed to hire Patch Management, Inc. to bring their pothole killers in to fix Samaria Road from Lewis Avenue to Telegraph Road.

Road commissioner Bob Stammer said, "One letter that they had was from the city of New Orleans, that they had done patches on road surfaces and when the waters came from (hurricane) Katrina, they went back to those roads. The road surface was gone except for where they made the patches at."

Samaria Road was made of concrete in the 1950s and for years has been breaking apart. No previous methods to fix it have worked. But the "Pothole Killer machines use a patented emulsion formula that can be applied all winter long, even to temperatures as frigid as 17 below zero.

Frenchtown Township resident Dean Hazel likes the idea. "It's always time to try something new but right now it's pretty critical because look at our revenue problems. We need to be looking to save money. If we can't do things more cheaply, we need to do them better."

Stammer thinks other municipalities, even the city of Toledo, could also see the benefits. "If we can patch potholes and have them stay in there, they have an 87 percent chance of staying in there for 3 to 4 years."

The road commission will move money around in the budget to pay the $25,000 for the first phase of repairs, work that should begin in November.

Two private companies and Erie, Bedford, and Whiteford townships have offered funding to allow the Pothole Killers to fix the rest of Samaria Road from Lewis to U.S. 23. That work may not begin until next spring.