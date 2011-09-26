German company Nordex, Seneca Co. Commissioners discuss possible wind farm

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) - It could be the beginning of a long relationship between Seneca County and Nordex USA.

The German-based company is interested in building a large wind farm in northern Seneca and southern Sandusky Counties. Seneca County commissioners met Monday with representatives from Nordex for the first time.

"We want to be as friendly as we can to them," said Commissioner Ben Nutter.

The Nordex representatives addressed the Commissioners in a special meeting to introduce themselves, explain the project and ask the Commissioners to consider designating the county an Alternative Energy Zone.

Timothy Vought with Nordex said the company has been interested in building a wind farm in Seneca County for several years.

"We looked at the maps and information from the area and we found that the wind resources, landowner reception and access to the transmission grid- to be able to sell the power to market- are all available in the area," said Vought. "We just think it is a great location to pursue a development project."

Nordex said the wind farm would be a $400 million dollar investment. It generate up to 200 MegaWatts with 86 turbines. It expects to have an exact layout for the wind farm by the end of the year.

"We are very early in the process, just speaking to property owners, trying to get a project footprint together. Then, pursue the formal development within a year or two," said Vought.

Nordex installed a tower in Seneca county to measure wind speed back in 2009. It has also conducted environmental surveys to learn about wildlife in the area.

The company said it is looking at several locations for the wind farm development. It is urging Seneca County Commissioners to designate the county an " Alternative Energy Zone", which would essentially greatly reduce the tax rates per MegaWatt.

"It is very important to the success of the project." said Vought.

County Commissioner Nutter said he thinks the wind farm would be good for the county. Nordex said the wind farm development project would create about 100 short-term construction jobs. Long-term, the county would see new tax revenue.

"It allows us to generate some tax revenue, which is a good thing. And most of it will go the schools out there, which would supplement their budgets, and we want to do that," said Nutter.

He said he also supports the Alternative Energy Zone designation. " The Alternative Energy Zone is something that just makes good business policy. It puts us on the same level playing field as all of the communities out there. And we want to do that," said Nutter.

Nordex said if all goes as planned, the wind farm could be operational in as little as two years.

