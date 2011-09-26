Mayor's office and AFSCME Local 7 to meet about new contract terms

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - WTOL 11 has learned the Bell administration and AFSCME Local 7 are scheduled to meet later this week, to try to reach terms of a new contract.

Local 7 represents roughly 800 City of Toledo employees who plow the snow, fill the potholes and repair water and sewer lines when they break.

Last week council decided not to vote on imposing a new deal on the union which involved recommendations from a fact finder report which union members rejected. Instead they urged the mayor's office to sit back down with the union to negotiate a new deal.

"I'm hoping both parties will engage in true negotiations," said Councilwoman Paula Hicks-Hudson.

"I think both parties had better get off the stick and start doing something, and they need to do it now," said Councilman Mike Collins.

Deputy Mayor Steve Herwat says due to the upcoming discussions with Local 7, layoff notices are not likely in the near future.

Last week he told council it was possible the city would have to lay off 130 city employees by November 1 if union concessions weren't secured.

