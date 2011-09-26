2 hurt in Whitehouse, OH crash

Crash on Weckerly Road in Whitehouse. (Source: Zach Keefe and Lianna Franklin)

WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) - Two vehicles crashed late Monday afternoon near Anthony Wayne High School on Weckerly Road in Whitehouse.

Joseph A. Phillips, 53, of Toledo, was traveling west on Weckerly Rd. in his 1997 Buick Skylark when he went left of center, striking an eastbound 2008 Dodge Ram full size pick-up. The pickup was driven by Richard C. Lippert, 48, of Toledo.

Phillips was removed from the vehicle by Waterville Township Fire Department and flown to Toledo Hospital by Promedica helicopter. He is currently in serious condition with multiple injuries. Lippert was transported to St. Luke's Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Lippert was wearing his seatbelt and had not been drinking. Phillips' injuries are consistent with non-seatbelt use and alcohol consumption has yet to be determined.

The matter remains under investigation.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said no Anthony Wayne students were involved in the crash.

All roads have been reopened.

