Calif. officer pleads not guilty in homeless death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California police officer has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a mentally ill homeless man after a violent arrest that eventually involved five other officers.

Fullerton police Officer Manuel Ramos entered the plea Monday in Orange County Superior Court. Judge Erick Larsh denied a defense motion to lower his $1 million bail.

Ramos also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Kelly Thomas.

Thomas died after a July 5 struggle with officers who responded to a report of possible vehicle burglaries at a transit center. Ramos and another officer were charged last week.

Cpl. Jay Cicinelli pleaded not guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and excessive force. He is free on bail.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.