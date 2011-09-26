Bomb squad called in during search of Kevin Wolever's residence

Kevin P. Wolever, the son of retired Toledo Fire Chief Mike Wolever, will be arraigned Monday morning in connection with a series of attacks against fire stations in Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Kevin Wolever, 32, was arraigned in court Monday on charges related to recent attacks at Toledo fire stations where he was charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Bond was set at $300,000. The judge also assigned Wolever a public defender.

Wolever was arrested late Saturday evening after he fired a round at Fire Station 6 which ricocheted off a door frame and struck an officer in the chin.

Authorities say Wolever had been under 24-hour surveillance the night of the attack, but he managed to slip away just long enough to fire a round at Fire Station 6. He was immediately taken into custody.

WTOL requested public records of Wolever's personnel file and discovered he was hired as a fire inspector for the City of Toledo in 2008 and was placed on unpaid medical leave in July 2011.

His three year employment was also downgraded from full time to part time last month.

Sources close to the investigation tell WTOL 11 investigators are looking into if Wolever may suffer from mental illness.

However, investigators would not confirm or deny this.

Wolever is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 3. for a pre-trial hearing.

Toledo police executed a search warrant at Wolever's residence early Sunday morning and discovered what looked like a bomb in his bedroom. The bomb squad was called in but investigators said it was not a similar device to the one found at Fire Station 18 last week.

Wolever is still listed as a suspect in that and four other incidents at Fire Stations 6 and 9.

Wolever is the son of retired Toledo Fire Chief Mike Wolever, who was not seen in the court room for the arraignment.

Read more on WTOL.com: Retired chief's son charged in connection with fire station attacks.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.