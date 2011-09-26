VIRAL VIDEO: Bellagio-style fountain show out of water guns

A company that provides products for swimming pool care has made it into the viral video charts.

It's hard to make an ad on keeping your pool clean that will get people's attention. But the company's video of kids creating a fountain show out of water guns inspired by the famous Bellagio Hotel has taken off.

The ad was actually made in the summer but has gained momentum across the internet after being featured on the website BuzzFeed.

