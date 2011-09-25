University of Toledo files petition to have loss against Syracuse overturned

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - University of Toledo coach Tim Beckman is calling the football game loss against Syracuse an "injustice."

At a press conference, UT announced they are filing a formal complaint petitioning for the 33-30 loss to be overturned.

Syracuse kicked a field goal that did not clear the goal posts. However game officials reviewed the play but did not change the call.

Beckman initially did not blame the referees for the loss but changed his mind when the Big East issued a statement saying the call was wrong.

"The correct final score should have read UT 30 and Syracuse 29," said Beckman.

So far Beckman hasn't gotten a reply from either the MAC or the Big East on his appeal.