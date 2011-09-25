Carnival: Man jumped overboard on Mexico cruise

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - Mexican authorities are searching for a 39-year-old man who was seen jumping off a Carnival cruise ship near Cozumel.

Carnival officials said the man reportedly jumped off the Conquest ship Friday night. The ship returned to the location where the man was last seen and began searching for him.

According to a statement from the cruise line, Mexican authorities searched the ship and then allowed it to continue on its scheduled trip.

The ship is expected to return to its home port of Galveston, Texas, on Sunday after a seven-day cruise.

Cruise officials said they are working with the man's family to provide support.

