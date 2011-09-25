Man with broken leg survives 4 days in Utah desert

By JOSH LOFTINAssociated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A 64-year-old man who broke his leg while hiking crawled through the Utah desert for four days near Canyonlands National Park before rangers rescued him.

Amos Wayne Richards of Concord, North Carolina is now recovering at home. He was hiking alone Sept. 8 in the rugged Maze District when he fell 10 feet (3 metes).

Chief Park Ranger Denny Ziemann says a search started Sept. 9 after Richards' Canyonlands campsite was found unattended. His car was spotted near Little Blue John Canyon on Sept. 11. Rangers found Richards a few hours later.

Richards fell in the same canyon where climber Aron Ralston cut off his arm with a pocketknife after being trapped by a boulder in 2003.

Ralston's story was later adapted into the Oscar-nominated movie "127 Hours."

