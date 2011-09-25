OSU police earn more than $1.6M in overtime pay

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police at Ohio's largest public university have worked so many extra shifts that they were paid more than $1.6 million in overtime last year.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the top two officers at the Ohio State University each took in more than $84,000 in overtime in 2010, bumping their total pay to more than $165,000.

OSU Police Chief Paul Denton tells the newspaper that the college is "a city within a city" with more than 100,000 students and less than 1 officer per 1,000 students. Denton calls the department a "flat" and "lean" organization.

Police officials say more than half of the overtime shifts come from working special events and are reimbursed by other agencies. However, OSU's overtime payroll is unrivaled by any other southwest Ohio university.

