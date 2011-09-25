Giant pumpkin grew 40 pounds per day

LAFAYETTE, NY (WSYR/CNN) – A pumpkin has weighed in as the largest in New York state and the second largest in the world, so far this year.

Gary and Kathy Adams of Lafayette, NY, have been growing pumpkins for two years. One of their pumpkins weighs in at 600 pounds, and they say that's not even the largest one in their patch.

"For at least a week, this one here was growing 40 pounds a day," Gary Adams said. "One day it's the size of a grape fruit, the next day it's the size of a basketball, and the next day it's the size of a beach ball."

The Adamses say one of their pumpkins this year may be in reach of the state's record of 1,600 pounds.

"With either one of these, or with my wife's, we'll have it beat, hopefully it grows heavy. That's our goal," Gary Adams said.

In the spirit of good-hearted family rivalry, this could be the first year Kathy brings home the top prize for Central New York.

So far, the couple's biggest pumpkin is estimated at 1,450 pounds and still growing. They will be taking some of the big ones to a weigh-off in Cooperstown, NY, this weekend.

