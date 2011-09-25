Changes to Ohio's child support laws arrive Weds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Changes to Ohio's child support laws mean that parents who pay at least half of their court-ordered support will no longer face suspension of their driver's or professional licenses.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the new law - which was tacked on to the recently-passed state budget - takes effect Wednesday.

Another provision of the law will let parents scrub past child support-related suspensions from their driving record.

Chairman Donald Hubin of Fathers and Families of Ohio says the vast majority of child support is owed by parents who are unable, not unwilling, to pay.

Currently, a parent owing more than a month in child support can lose their driver's or professional licenses.

State officials say more than 100,000 parents have had their licenses suspended in the last year.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

