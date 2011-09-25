Firefighters battle north Toledo vacant house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighters battle north Toledo vacant house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire in north Toledo.

The fire happened Sunday morning on east Lake Street in north Toledo.

Investigators say the home sustained major damage.

Police are calling the fire suspicious.

No one was hurt. 

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly