Lake Township fatal fire considered accident

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A fatal fire in Lake Township is being considered an accident.

The fire happened around 9:30 Saturday night at the wood-lake mobile home park on Cummings Road, near the I-280 Turnpike interchange.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting smoke.

A 60 year old woman was inside the home but was removed and taken to Mercy Saint Charles hospital where she later died.

Lake Township Fire Chief Todd Walters says the damage was so extensive that they likely won't be able to pinpoint a cause, but say the flames seemed to start near the kitchen.

Officials don't expect to release the woman's name until Monday.

