No. 22 Michigan beats San Diego State 28-7

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Denard Robinson ran for three scores in the first half to give No. 22 Michigan a three-touchdown lead and finished with a season-high 200 yards rushing, helping the Wolverines beat San Diego State 28-7.

The Wolverines (4-0) sputtered Saturday on offense after halftime because Robinson struggled in the passing game. Michigan was fortunate Ryan Lindley couldn't hit open Aztecs.

After Lindley missed a teammate on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter, Robinson's 30-yard sprint set up Vincent Smith's 7-yard run to give Michigan a 28-7 lead.

San Diego State (3-1) won its first three games for the first time since 1981, then became the first team to not start strong against former coach Brady Hoke this season.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.