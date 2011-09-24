Ohio's Antioch College to reopen after 3 years

By LISA CORNWELL

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio liberal arts college that closed three years ago amid financial problems is welcoming students again and preparing for its comeback.

Antioch College closed in 2008, and an alumni group purchased the campus and other assets in 2009 and began rebuilding it as an independent college.

The alma mater of Coretta Scott King, "Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling and two Nobel prize winners is reopening in about a week in Yellow Springs, about 60 miles north of Cincinnati. The school began welcoming its freshman class of 35 students this weekend with orientation activities leading up to the start of classes Oct. 4.

Officials and students are optimistic they can revive the school's long heritage of combining academic learning with work experience and social activism.

