Prisoner found dead in Michigan jail

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - A 35-year-old East Orange, N.J., man has been found dead in the Isabella County Jail in Mount Pleasant.

The Saginaw News reports (http://bit.ly/nALStg ) that Bradford Gibson was found unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse about 3 a.m. Saturday in the facility about 60 miles north of Lansing.

Gibson had been arrested about an hour earlier by police in Mount Pleasant for being a disorderly person, resisting a police officer and aggravated assault on an officer.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

The Isabella County Sheriff and Mount Pleasant police have asked the Michigan State Police to conduct an investigation into Gibson's death.

Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw

