Bowling Green tops Miami 37-23 on long TD

OXFORD, Ohio. (AP) - After Miami (Ohio) drew within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Anthon Samuel sped a record 96 yards to give Bowling Green the clinching touchdown in a 37-23 victory Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. It was the longest run in Bowling Green history, and tied a Yager Stadium record for the longest run from scrimmage.

Matt Schilz completed 19 of 24 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns to three different Bowling Green receivers. But the Falcons (3-1) needed Samuel's record run after Miami quarterback Zac Dysert's 1-yard run drew the RedHawks (0-3) within 30-23 early in the fourth quarter.

Bowling Green fumbled the ensuing kickoff but recovered on its 3-yard line. Samuel gained a yard on first down, but then burst through the line, up the middle and outran the Miami defense for his record touchdown.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.