Values drop as Ohio counties reappraise properties

CLEVELAND (AP) - Roughly one-third of Ohio's counties are reappraising properties as owners watch home values fall and local governments try to hold onto every dollar they can.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports (http://bit.ly/nkeS1P ) this year marks the first time that each Ohio county doing a state-required reappraisal of property values saw a drop.

Under state law, counties reappraise property every six years and update the values halfway between appraisals. The reevaluations reflect shifts in market prices, and the values are used to determine taxes.

Some taxes increase to compensate for decreased property values, meaning property owners won't save much on those taxes. But fixed-rate and other restricted taxes can't adjust. That could save some cash for property owners but hurt local governments that miss out on the money.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

