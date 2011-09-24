Shots fired at pharmacy near Traverse City

BLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say two people suspected of breaking into a pharmacy near Traverse City were arrested hours after exchanging shots with sheriff's deputies.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/regmkT) officers entered Medicap Pharmacy around 5 a.m. Friday and arrested a man and a woman. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley says three guns and ammunition were discovered.

Four hours earlier, the man fired at two deputies after refusing to leave the building.

Authorities have charged 25-year-old Parker Ayers of Lake Ann with assault with intent to commit murder, breaking and entering and possessing a firearm. Twenty-7-year-old Whitney McNett of Traverse City faces a breaking and entering charge.

Both remained at a Traverse City hospital Friday afternoon.

