Ohio mosque designed to blend in, not stand out

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) - 1 of the country's biggest mosques built from scratch is notable for not looking like a mosque.

The Noor (nor) Cultural Islamic Center in suburban Columbus has no minarets. And its design pays homage to a different type of Ohio landmark, the massive barns dotting the state's landscape.

Mosque developer Khaled Farag (kahl'-led far-AHG') says the worship community wanted a building that blended into the neighborhood.

Plans for the center were under way before Sept. 11, 2001 but the community changed plans for the mosque's interior after the terrorist attacks to add glass walls and make the building as transparent as possible.

The center celebrates its fifth anniversary this month.

At least 2,000 people worship there each week, and the center hosts numerous events and classes for Muslims and non-Muslims.

