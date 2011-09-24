Fall agenda for Michigan Legislature for improving economy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - There could be some give and take between Republican lawmakers in the Michigan Legislature and GOP Gov. Rick Snyder this fall as they search for a common agenda.

Snyder and Republican legislative leaders generally agree on many proposals that are aimed at improving Michigan's business climate and sparking job creation. They likely will work together to get rid of a personal property tax paid by businesses on equipment.

Lawmakers also will work on legislation related to social issues that Snyder generally is not as interested in because he wants to focus on the economy.

Lawmakers will explore changes to the state's voter-approved medical marijuana law in the coming months. They also are expected to finish voting on a state-level ban for a procedure that opponents call "partial-birth" abortion.

