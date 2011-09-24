5 bidders in running to help Ohio unload turnpike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The list of companies that might help guide the state with the possible lease of the Ohio Turnpike has been narrowed to five.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has said he wants to hire private consultants to help Ohio determine how to get the most benefit from the 241-mile toll road in northern Ohio. The state got bids from 14 companies.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/qqfM2O ) four investment banks and a firm that specializes in government finance were announced as the finalists on Friday. None are based in Ohio.

The newspaper says the winning consultants are expected to be announced after the finalists make presentations in November.

Kasich's plan has called for the winning team to help pick a private operator for the turnpike if that happens.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

