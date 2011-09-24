School for teenage mothers seeks 200 students

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit high school for pregnant girls and teenage mothers is seeking 200 more students for the fall semester.

Catherine Ferguson Academy starts this academic year as a charter school operating under the Blanche Kelso Bruce district.

The school offers enhanced infant, toddler and pre-kindergarten education. About 300 students attended the school last year.

Ferguson had been in the Detroit Public Schools but was slated for closure as part of the district's efforts to trim a $327 million budget deficit. Blanche Kelso Bruce Academy was selected in June to run the school.

