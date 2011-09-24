Ohio mayor to see trash-to-power process in Japan

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland hopes to build a plant that uses trash to produce electricity, and Mayor Frank Jackson will visit Japan this week to learn more about the process.

The Plain Dealer newspaper reports the city is waiting on permission from the state to build the $150 million thermal gasification facility. It would convert trash to synthetic gas that's burned, producing steam to power turbines.

The newspaper says Jackson will observe the process developed by a Japanese company and try to show that Cleveland's project is viable so Japan will let the company bid on it.

Cleveland officials say it's environmentally friendly and could save the city millions of dollars in expenses for transporting and dumping trash.

Opponents have said the plant might do more harm than good.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

