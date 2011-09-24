Two men and two children involved in apparent road rage incident

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Two children are recovering from their injuries after an apparent road rage incident in Wood County.

The incident happened on Friday on State Route 51 near Bradner Road.

Police say Jeremy Jackson, 26, of Millbury, tried to pass James Gallagher, 32, from Genoa, with north bound traffic approaching. Jackson swerved back into the lane which caused Gallagher to swerve off the road. Both drivers, at one point, threw some kind of object at one another.

Investigators say Jackson then intentionally hit Gallagher's vehicle and left the scene. Gallagher followed Jackson to his home and that's when Jackson then took out a knife and punctured his tires.

One of the children in Gallagher's vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other child had minor injuries.

Police are saying that alcohol was a factor in the incident. Jackson is facing several charges.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.





