Man accused of double homicide has violent record

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Samuel Todd Williams, 24, faces two counts of murder and aggravated burglary in the brutal deaths of Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub, but these latest charges aren't his first.

Those who know him say Williams grew up in East Toledo and attended Waite High School. He is a father of two young children and began studying social work at Owens Community College in August. However, he's also been in and out of jail and has a rap sheet marked by a history of threats and violence.

In May, Williams was found guilty of domestic violence. Toledo Municipal Court documents state Williams went to the home of his ex-wife to pick up their 5 year old son and threatened her, kicking in the home's front door.

One year earlier, Williams was ordered to take parenting classes after he was found guilty of disorderly conduct for pushing and biting his ex. Another time, court records indicate he threatened to "kill her."

Another time, Williams was convicted of disorderly conduct after court documents state he told a woman living at an East Toledo home that he was going to shoot up the house and kill everyone inside.

Williams' friends paint a very different picture.

"One of the best men I ever met in my life, one of the best," said Zach Hainer, 22, who played football with Williams in elementary school. "He's always been a family man, took care of his wife, took care of his kids, took care of his friends. He's there for you when you need him."

Before his arrest, Williams was living with the mother of his other child on Kelsey Avenue in East Toledo. She says she's never heard of Johnny Clarke or Lisa Straub and claims Williams is innocent.

Despite Williams' past criminal record, Hainer agrees.

"I don't believe it. I won't believe it. I can't believe it. I've known him for too long," he said.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.