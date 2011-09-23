Erik Chappell releases statement thanking community for support

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Erik Chappell released a statement today thanking the community for the support and concern shown the family.

"The Chappell Family would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our friends, family, co-workers, and the local community for their prayers and support.

"As horrific as the bomb and its immediate aftermath were, we continue to be uplifted by the support we have received. It is a testament that good will always overcomes evil. The boys are simply amazing! Their spirits are high and they continue to make progress with their recovery.

"The health care providers that have taken care of the boys since the incident have been nothing less than amazing. Our community should be extremely proud of the health services that are available to us in tragic times.

We would also like to thank the many law enforcement personnel who have diligently pursued this case to bring the perpetrators to justice."

