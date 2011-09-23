Rodney Wahl takes plea deal for the 2009 murders of two women

Rodney Wahl Sr. of Toledo has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Jennifer Shively and Ursula Graves who died ten days apart.

Rodney Wahl of Toledo charged with murder of two women

Rodney Wahl took a plead guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter Friday.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - A man charged with the murders of two women in 2009 took a plea deal Friday.

Rodney Wahl, 40, plead guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter with a sentence of 3 to 10 years for each count and a fine of up to $40,000.

Wahl will be sentenced on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Wahl was accused of murdering Jennifer Shively, 25, in Aug. 2009. Shively was strangled to death August 25, 2009 and dumped at the Lamberjack's Marina in Ottawa County. Her legs and arms were bound together with rope and duct tape and she was tied to a block to keep her underwater.

Wahl was also charged for the murder of Ursula Graves. Graves was reportedly given a lethal dose of heroin in Sept. 2009. Her body was later found buried.

