Rossford man charged with 16 counts of sexual battery

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - A warrant was issued for a Rossford man after he was indicted Thursday with 16 counts of sexual battery.

Larry Scott, 55, is accused of having sex with teen boys. All of the cases date from the mid-1990's.

Scott was originally charged in Perrysburg Municipal Court in mid-Sept. and was released from jail after his first court appearance.

A Wood County Common Pleas Court issued an arrest warrant for Scott following an Thursday's indictment.

