Zach Brody arraigned for Put-in-Bay murder

Authorities said a man is in custody and has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of Phil Masterson, 25, of Westlake, Ohio,

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - A Bowling Green man accused of a Labor Day weekend murder at Put-in-Bay was arraigned this morning on felony charges.

Zach Brody, 27, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault along with intimidation of a witness and tampering with evidence.

He's accused of killing Phil Masterson in Put-in-Bay. Masterson lived in the Cleveland area. His body was found in the woods near the Island club. Click here to read more about this case.

An Ottawa County Common Pleas Court also doubled Brody's bond to 1.5 million dollars because the county prosecutor told the court Brody could flee.

The trial date is set for December 5 in Ottawa County Court.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.