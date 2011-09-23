Minor injuries after SUV crashes with trooper car in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Minor injuries after SUV crashes with trooper car in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The driver of an SUV has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after colliding with an Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle.

That SUV driver was also cited for the crash.

It happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and King on Friday morning around 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly