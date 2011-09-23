Lady Gaga: Mr. President, make bullying a hate crime

(WTOL) - Entertainer Lady Gaga wants a meeting with President Obama. She wants bullying legally classified as a hate crime and is going straight to the top to try and get it done.

The issue came to a head this week when a 14-year-old Jamey Rodemeyer from Buffalo, NY killed himself after years of bullying over his sexuality. There are currently no bullying laws in New York state.

There is a link between Gaga and Rodemeyer. She has participated in an online support campaign for gay and lesbian youth called "It Gets Better." More than 20,000 videos of support have been uploaded to Youtube. One of them was by Jamey.

View the video by Jamey Rodemeyer. In it, he describes the bullying and also cites Gaga as an inspiration.

There's no meeting with the president yet. But, the Associated Press reports Gaga is attending a fundraiser of his next week.

In the meantime, she's turning to her 13 million Twitter followers to spread the word with the hashtag #MakeALawForJamey.

In the past, Gaga has been a speaker and activist to repeal the Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy in the U.S. military. That policy has since been repealed.

