Teen robbed at gunpoint at area YMCA

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are looking for the man who they say held up an 18-year-old at gunpoint this week inside an area YMCA.

Officers were called to the west Toledo branch on Tremainsville Rd. just before 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The victim says he just celebrated his 18th birthday Sunday and went as a guest with his friend to the YMCA Monday.

He said he left his birthday money of about $50 in his pants pocket and left his pants on the sidelines of the basketball court.

When they were done playing, the teen said a man was going through his sweat pants and took his money.

He said he demanded his money back and the man pulled a gun on him.

"He said, 'Make me,' that's what he said. He said 'make me.' I looked for the guard and the guard had left. I started walking towards him to get my money and that's when he pulled out a gun. He cocked it like cock, cock," the teen said.

The victim says the YMCA then let the gunman walk out the door even after he told them what happened.

A YMCA representative released the following statement in regards to this incident:

"The safety of our members and guests at our centers is our number one priority.

"We are cooperating with the Toledo Police Department as they investigate the alleged incident."

