Change is in the air at Toledo-area airports

On Thursday, the port board approved a 3 year, month-to-month lease agreement with DHL Express to operate a small air cargo operation at Toledo Express airport.

25 employees were hired, including some former Bax Global workers.

At the former Metcalf Field airport in Lake Township a sign was unveiled to reflect it's new name, "Toledo Executive Airport."

The airport will focus on small business charter flights as well as development of land around the airport.

