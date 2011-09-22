Three Toledo area fire stations attacked

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Three separate violent incidents are being investigated at different area fire stations: Station 18 on Lewis, Station 6 on Starr, and Station 9 on South.

The latest incident happened Thursday outside Fire Station 18 on Lewis Avenue. WTOL 11 has been told a makeshift exploding device was placed in front of one of the bay doors, involving a bag of charcoal and a propane tank.

Firefighters found the device and called the police bomb squad to remove it from harm's way.

That comes less than a day after two separate shooting incidents yesterday afternoon.

One was at Station 6 along Starr, where five shots were fired. We've been told two of the bullets made it inside the station, with one of the bullets striking a fire truck. The other bullet lodged in a wall, next to where a firefighter usually sits.

The other shooting was outside Station 9 on South, where several shots were fired as well.

Toledo Safety Director Shirley Green says investigators are still in the process of gathering information as well as processing information, so it's too early to determine if any or all three of these incidents are related in some way.

