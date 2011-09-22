Toledo city budget to finish millions in the red, layoffs possible

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo City Council committee was given more information on Thursday, suggesting the city's general fund budget will finish 2011 millions of dollars in the red.

The new figure from the finance department shows a projected deficit of $7 million, despite tax collections through August being $8.2 million, or 10 percent higher compared to 2010.

"I'm a little surprised because last month no one spoke about a 5 to 8 million dollar deficit," said Councilman George Sarantou.

Steps are being taken to address the shortfall, including a hiring freeze and a review of temporary and seasonal workers to determine who could be let go.

"We're going to do everything we can. We've already given guidance to our directors to freeze spending in a number of areas including hiring. We're going to turn over every rock we can to limit that deficit number," said Finance Director Patrick McLean.

As far as layoffs for full-time workers, the mayor's office sent a memo to council on Tuesday, saying 130 layoffs would happen by November 1 if union concessions aren't secured. Notices would have to be sent out by the end of the month.

