Flu season is months away; flu shot season is just beginning

Toledo, OH (WTOL) - The peak of the flu season is still several months away but according to Dr. George Darah, of the ProMedica Physician Group, it is never too soon to get a flu shot.



"It's important to get your flu shots sooner rather than later," said Dr. Darah. "It's never too late to get your flu shot. It's never too early."



Dr. Darah says that flu shots will last at least six months, so if you get them now, you will be protected until April.



Flu symptoms typically come suddenly and include chills, body aches, fever, headaches, runny nose, sore throat, and coughing.



The vaccines being issued this year protect from Influenza A and B as well as H1N1.



If you are looking for a flu shot clinic, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Pharmacy Counter on West Central Avenue, near Douglas Road, will be issuing shots.

