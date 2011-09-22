Medical Breakthroughs: Kids sleeping in parents' beds not a bad thing

(WTOL) - Not everyone agrees with the idea of letting kids sleep in their parents beds, but new studies are showing that it may not be as much of an issue as some have thought.

Dr. Kate Eshelman, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic says there are plenty of reasons for kids to want to ditch their beds.

"Maybe they're afraid of the dark," she said. "Maybe they heard something. Maybe they don't want to go to sleep when they know where is a TV in Mom and Dad's room they can watch a while longer."

Dr. Eshelman says that some parents allow their kids to sleep in bed with them and that there is nothing wrong with it.

However, if someone is losing sleep, then it is recommended to send the child back to his or her bed and develop a nighttime routine such as a reward system.

"And if it's hard for the child to do, what we usually work on is some sort of positive reinforcement system, so that if the child stays in his bed overnight, he earns a sticker," Dr. Eshelman said. "And after so many stickers they get a prize."

She also recommends that it is very important to make sure that the child's sleep environment is comfortable.