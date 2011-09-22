Dempster employees sue over back wages, benefits

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - A group of 12 current and former Dempster Industries employees say the southeast Nebraska company owes them more than $120,000 for back wages and unpaid benefits.

A Gage County District Judge ordered the Beatrice, Neb., company Thursday not to sell any assets until a hearing can be held on the employees' lawsuit.

The workers say the Centerville, Ohio family that bought Dempster in 2008 hasn't been paying workers properly, and health insurance policies have been cancelled because of bounced checks.

Dempster's owner, Wallace Davis, did not immediately respond to a message left Thursday afternoon.

Dempster has made windmills, submersible water pumps and other agricultural products for more than 130 years, but the firm has been trying to expand into products related to wind energy.

