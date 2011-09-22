McCotter ends long-shot presidential bid

© Michigan Rep. Thaddeus McCotter is ending his long-shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Michigan Rep. Thaddeus McCotter is ending his long-shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

McCotter's congressional office says he will support former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and will likely run again for his House seat representing suburban Detroit.

McCotter is a conservative who was first elected to Congress in 2002. His presidential bid gained little traction after entering the contest in July.

He failed to gain enough support to be included in Republican debates and finished last in a field of 11 Republicans in the Iowa straw poll in August.

McCotter has pushed for reforms to Social Security and a harder line with China during his campaign.

His decision was first reported by The Detroit News.

