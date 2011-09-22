Summit seeks summer jobs for 2,500 Detroit youth

Associated Press - March 1, 2010 4:04 AM ET

DETROIT (AP) - Organizers of an employment summit hope to get pledges from Detroit-area businesses to provide summer jobs for at least 2,500 young people.

The daylong event takes place Monday at DTE Energy Co. in downtown Detroit and kicks off efforts by City Connect Detroit and the Detroit Youth Employment Collaborative to place youth in jobs.

City Connect says it used an $11 million grant to find work last summer for more than 7,000 young people, ages 14 to 24.

The community non-profit's president and chief executive Geneva Williams is not sure it will get the same level of federal support in 2010.

Nearly one in three adults in Detroit is unemployed. The jobless numbers for teens are believed to be much higher.

