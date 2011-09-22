Beshear, Obama talk bridges in airport meeting

© Obama was pitching his jobs bill in Cincinnati by visiting the outdated Brent Spence Bridge that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Steve Beshear has asked President Barack Obama for emergency funds to repair a dilapidated Louisville bridge that was forced to close because a crack was found in a steel beam that supports it.

Beshear, seeking re-election this year, made a rare appearance with Obama on Thursday, greeting him publicly at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport.

Obama was pitching his jobs bill in Cincinnati by visiting the outdated Brent Spence Bridge that connects Kentucky and Ohio. That bridge, built in 1963, is only 1 of Kentucky's spans across the Ohio River that needs attention.

The Sherman Minton Bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana at Louisville has been shut down since Sept. 9 after a crack was found in a steel support beam.

