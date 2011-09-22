Fed indictment names 2 in Ohio in corruption probe

CLEVELAND (AP) - An attorney and a former public official have been indicted in Ohio in a 3-year investigation of county government corruption in Cleveland.

The U.S. attorney's office says lawyer Anthony O. Calabrese III of Chagrin Falls was charged Thursday with 12 counts including bribery and racketeering. He allegedly paid public officials in return for business for his law firm and legal clients.

Sixty-8-year-old Sanford Prudoff, former community development director for the city of Lorain, was charged with five counts including conspiracy and tax fraud. He allegedly was paid for steering contracts.

A message seeking comment was left for Prudoff's attorney. No attorney was listed for Calabrese in court records.

More than 40 Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County officials, employees and contractors have pleaded guilty in the long-running federal investigation.

