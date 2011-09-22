Large warehouse burns in SW Michigan; no injuries

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (AP) - A large warehouse has burned in southwestern Michigan, leading to several explosions while crews arrived to battle the blaze and temporarily halting some traffic in the area.

Authorities say the fire in the Byron Center area was reported late Wednesday and under control early Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Thick, black smoke was seen covering the area in Kent County and flames were seen shooting from the roof.

It wasn't immediately known what started the fire.

The Grand Rapids Press says at least 50 firefighters battled the blaze. The Cutlerville fire department got help from agencies in Byron, Caledonia, Dutton, Kentwood and Wyoming.

