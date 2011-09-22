Three threats in two days against Toledo fire stations

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are investigating two shootings and bomb threat at two fire stations in Toledo.

Around noon Thursday, firefighters at Fire Station 18, located at 5221 Lewis, discovered a suspicious package outside the station.

The Toledo Police called in their bomb squad which dismantled the package. Inside was found a propane tank and a bag of charcoal.

On Wednesday, sometime between 4 and 4:30 p.m., firefighters at Fire Station 6, located at 642 Starr Avenue, heard five shots fired.

Two of the bullets made it inside the fire department. One of the bullets ricocheted off of one of the fire trucks and one bullet lodged itself in a back wall. The shots were fired at an area frequently used by firefighters.

No spent shells were found outside the station.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, bullets were fired at Fire Station 9 at 900 South Street.

