99-year-old WWII vet from UP receives HS diploma

NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) - A 99-year-old Upper Peninsula man is finally the proud recipient of a high school diploma.

George Harriger picked up that piece of paper this week.

1 of 9 children, Harriger attended school up until 10th grade, when he fell behind due to the constraints of having to work on the family farm.

After serving in Europe during World War II, Harriger returned home, where he began a career as a machinist.

He earned his high school equivalency, but never received any paperwork or a diploma from his school.

WLUC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/mXvbhT ) Harriger got the long-awaited diploma at Monday's Tahquamenon Area school district board meeting in front of friends and family.

Harriger says he hopes his story will inspire students to stay in school.

Information from: WLUC-TV, http://www.wluctv6.com

